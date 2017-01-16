Broncs overcome 2-point quarter, win home opener

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs’ home opener got off to a sluggish start Saturday. The Broncs scored just 2 points in the opening quarter against the Natrona County Mustangs.

Luckily for Sheridan, the following three quarters turned out much better as the Broncs clawed their way back to a 55-44 win over the Mustangs.

“We’ve been down a few times before, so we really just try to break it down possession by possession,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini said. “If we do that the way that I know we can, we’re pretty hard to beat.”

After opening the season with 10 straight games away from their home gym, Saturday’s home opener started about as poorly as it could have for the Broncs. Without senior Drew Boedecker in the lineup — he was on a recruiting visit — Sheridan had trouble putting the ball in the basket.

Turnovers and missed shots, free throws included, put the Broncs in a hole right away. Natrona jumped to a 12-0 lead, and it took Sheridan six minutes to put points on the board.

Parker Christensen scored off of an offensive rebound, but Sheridan trailed 14-2 after the first quarter.

The Broncs shot just 17 of 49 (35 percent) for the game.

“Our mindset’s got to be ready to go to get into the game,” Martini said. “I don’t think that it was today.”

But where there was a struggling offense, there was a tenacious defense.

Sheridan held the Mustangs to single-digit scoring in the second and third quarters and kept Natrona at 30-percent field-goal shooting for the game. After the Mustangs knocked down two 3-pointers in the opening quarter, they hit just two the rest of the game.

The Broncs outrebounded Natrona 41-31 and collected 16 boards on the offensive end. The offensive rebounds led to a 14-5 advantage in second-chance points.

“We talk about, we want teams to leave our gym going, ‘I don’t want to play them again because they go so hard,’” Martini said about his team. “Every drill, that’s what we preach. Go after it, go after it, go after it; don’t ease up on anything.”

As Martini pointed out, stops on defense typically lead to better opportunities on the offensive end, and that was definitely the case for the Broncs Saturday. Sheridan’s offense found itself in the second quarter and chipped into the Natrona lead.

Trailing 18-5, the Broncs scored 7 straight in the second quarter. Christensen got another put-back at the buzzer, and Sheridan cut the deficit to 22-18 at halftime.

After two quick buckets to start the second half, Christensen hit a 3-pointer in the corner to give Sheridan its first lead of the night at 25-22.

Natrona hung around for a bit, but Sheridan outscored Natrona 23-15 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Coy Steel led Sheridan with 19 points, and Christensen finished with 9. Aaron Woodward added 7 points and seven rebounds.

“We were trying to do some individual things, so we just need to make sure that we don’t do that,” Martini said. “Just work together, and our offense will get us great shots. We talk about it a lot, and we kind of figured it out in the second half.”

The Broncs closed out a grueling nonconference schedule and will begin the 4A East portion of the schedule Friday at Cheyenne South (8-3). The combined record of the 10 nonconference teams they played was 66-42 and included both the reigning Nevada and Montana state champions.

Final

Natrona County High School…..14 8 7 15 — 44

Sheridan High School…………..2 16 14 23 — 55

Scoring

Natrona — Harbaugh 18, Hagar 10, Christopherson 4, Harshman 3, Silva 3, Johnson 2, Cimburek 2, Robitaille 2

Sheridan — Steel 19, Christensen 9, Woodward 7, Lecholat 6, Lee 5, Baker 3, Sessions 2, Larsen 2, Mavrakis 2