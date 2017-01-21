Broncs knock off South in conference opener

CHEYENNE — Sheridan head basketball coach Jeff Martini called everything before Friday night’s matchup with Cheyenne South the preseason. The Broncs had a grueling 11-game non-conference schedule that included just one home game, but Martini wasn’t too concerned about that.

Sheridan opened the 4A East Conference season with a 49-39 win over South.

“Nothing matters up until this point,” Martini said. “This is our season. Everything we’ve done was just really, really good scrimmages for us.”

Martini’s squad has put an emphasis on playing tenacious defense all season, and that’s what it took Friday to take down the speedy Bison. Cheyenne South (8-4, 0-1 in 4A East) had only scored less than 40 points twice coming into Friday’s matchup.

South’s offense relies heavily on pushing the ball up the floor quickly off of missed shots and getting to the rim. Sheridan’s plan was to force the Bison to beat them in the half court.

“We really had to limit their transition,” Martini said. “They’re a great transition team, so we worked all week on getting back after a turnover, after a missed shot.”

The Broncs took control early as they forced turnovers and errant shots on the defensive end. They jumped to an 11-5 lead in the early going before the South tempo started to get at them.

“Jaren has been struggling early on, but he hit some big shots for us,” Stewart said. “All the boys really stepped up for us, and that’s what we needed. We need guys who can come up and make big shots for us.”

Stewart also said his defense stepped up in the final minutes, taking away key opportunities for the Panthers.

While the Eagles celebrated Friday, they have an important game ahead of them. On Saturday, they’ll take on county rival third-ranked Big Horn in an away game. Stewart expects a barnburner in the weekend finale.

“We are going to expect them to pressure us a lot,” Stewart said. “If we can handle their pressure, stay disciplined on defense and get good, quality shots, it’s going to be a very good game.”

Big Horn and Tongue River tip off at 4 p.m. at Big Horn High School.

Final

Wright ……………. 12 9 14 18 — 53

Tongue River …… 16 5 16 23 — 60

Scoring

Wright — Millin 23, Belt 13, Leithead 10, Jurgens 7

Tongue River —Fritz 25, Buller 13, Keo 9, Kutterer 5, Hatzenbiler 4, Schroder 2, Patterson 2