Broncs kick off homecoming weekend with fire, fun

SHERIDAN — A simple tradition turned into a community event at Grinnell Plaza Thursday night with a celebration of homecoming weekend for the Sheridan Broncs.

“The tradition was the burning of the Bronc head,” said Sheridan High School activities director and football coach Don Julian. “For years it was up at the high school at the parking lot, but we didn’t have much community involvement.”

Julian said the move five or six years ago was well received by the community.

“It’s always dependent upon weather, but I thought it was a good crowd tonight and everyone had a lot of fun,” Julian said.

Pep rallies traditionally include a pep band, cheerleaders, fall sports teams and fire; Sheridan had it all Thursday. With fun comes focus, though, and Julian looked toward the weekend with a drive for success.

“I myself am looking for some victories. That would be a really nice way to finish it off,” Julian said. “Homecoming is a fun week for the kids; there’s a lot of different activities that go on and you get toward the end of the week and the competitions kick in.”

The homecoming assembly starts at 2:44 p.m. Friday in the high school gymnasium, followed by Lady Bronc volleyball against Thunder Basin at 4 p.m. Varsity football will battle Cheyenne South on Homer Scott Field at 7 p.m. and junior varsity football follows with a game at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The varsity volleyball team will host the Border War tournament starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in both the junior high and high school gyms. The homecoming dance starts at 8 p.m. Saturday in the high school commons area.

“Hopefully everybody does a great job and stays healthy and is real smart with their decisions this week,” Julian said.