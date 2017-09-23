Broncs get down and dirty in win over Trojans

SHERIDAN — Winning football games creates an aura of confidence within a program, a feeling of trust. Trust in coaches, trust in teammates, trust in oneself.

The Sheridan Broncs win a lot, and the confidence continues to grow.

The Broncs knocked off the Kelly Walsh Trojans (3-2) 30-7 Friday night for their fifth straight win to open the 2017 season. Not only that, the victory was Sheridan’s 11th in a row dating back to last season. So even when things went a bit awry Friday — Sheridan turned the ball over twice, and the two teams committed a combined 19 penalties — the Broncs never folded. Sheridan made adjustments as needed, bent at times but never broke. Win number 11 came a bit differently than the previous 10, but it still came.

“We just work the technique every play and just believe in the guy next to you,” Sheridan lineman Connor Jorgenson said of the team’s mindset.

Jorgenson and the Sheridan linemen were the catalyst in Sheridan’s attack on both sides of the ball. Offensively, as Kelly Walsh — the state’s second-ranked defense — took away the Sheridan passing attack and the big plays the Broncs have been so accustomed to creating over the last four weeks, the Broncs were forced to employ a different strategy.

That strategy? Feed the ball to Kyle Custis and Parker Christensen.

Sheridan’s two running backs carried the ball 28 times, and the Broncs finished the game with 360 rushing yards. Custis rushed for 124 yards on 16 carries, and Christensen had 154 yards on 12 carries. Three of Sheridan’s four touchdowns came on the ground — one from each back and a third from quarterback Aaron Woodward.

“It starts with our linemen for sure,” Custis said of the tremendous rushing night. “Anyone can run through a big hole. If they’re opening things up, we can easily run through it. As long as we’re running downhill, we’ll make it work.”

The linemen created plenty of holes for the Sheridan running backs, but they turned around and closed Kelly Walsh most of the night. The Trojans came into Friday’s matchup with the second best rushing attack in the state at 245.8 yards a game.

But Sheridan’s defense held the Trojans to just 91 yards on the ground, and the Broncs made big plays at opportune times.

Early in the fourth quarter, with Sheridan holding a comfortable 23-0 lead, Kelly Walsh connected on a 56-yard pass that put the team in Sheridan territory. The Sheridan line burst through the offensive line for back-to-back sacks on the next two plays, and the secondary broke up a long pass on third down. A penalty set the Trojans up with a fourth-and-30, and they were forced to punt. Christensen eventually took a 26-yard rush to the house on the ensuing offensive possession.

The sequence of events signified the kind of gritty football Sheridan played all night long to come out victorious.

“I was excited that we had to grind and flat get after it up front and tough yards,” Sheridan head coach Don Julian said. “I thought our kids were tough tonight.”

Sheridan had relied heavily on its big playmaking ability for much of the season. Just last week in a 45-20 win at Thunder Basin, Sheridan broke off three plays of more than 30 yards for scores after opening the game with three three-and-outs.

Although Custis and Christensen had some nice runs Friday, Kelly Walsh’s defense took away the highlight plays. None of Sheridan’s touchdowns came from deeper than 30 yards, and three were from less than 10 yards out.

The defense also contributed a safety on a sack late in the first quarter.

“I was impressed with Kelly Walsh,” Julian said. “I thought they’ve got a nice squad with some nice players. And I was excited that by the end of it we had shown some real toughness.”

The win showed the Broncs they could play a different style of football when it came down to it, a much grittier brand of football. But it also kept the undefeated season alive and extended the winning streak. With three of 4A’s bottom dwellers on the schedule in the coming weeks for Sheridan, the team will now look to piece everything together heading into the back half of the season.

The Broncs host Cheyenne South (0-5) next week in a homecoming matchup.

“We can’t be complacent,” Custis said. “We need to know that Kelly Walsh, that Natrona, these good teams that we’ve beat, they’re mad, they’re angry that we beat them. We just can’t be complacent. We need to work hard, and we need to push each other.”

Final

Kelly Walsh…….0 0 0 7 — 7

Sheridan………..9 7 0 14 — 30