Broncs drop first dual of season

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs wrestling team lost its first dual of the season in a 42-32 contest with Kelly Walsh High School Thursday in Casper.

Despite the Broncs jumping out to a 15-0 lead in the first three matches, Kelly Walsh went on to pin four in a row from heavyweight to 120 to take the lead.

The Broncs answered with a pin and two decisions, but Kelly Walsh picked up three pins in the last four matches to grab the win.

Jacek Askamit (182) and Jacob Hallam (220) earned pins for the Broncs. Defending state champion Hayden Hastings returned from his injury and won by technical fall at 170.

Results of Sheridan’s dual against Natrona Country were not available at press time.

The Broncs resume action Friday at the Moorcroft Mixer tournament.