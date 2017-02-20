Broncs drop Cheyenne South 50-42

SHERIDAN — When Gillette beat Cheyenne South Friday, it clinched the Sheridan boys basketball team at least the second-place spot in the 4A East Conference standings. By securing a top-two seed, the Broncs are guaranteed a trip to the state tournament, no matter what happens next weekend at regionals.

But head coach Jeff Martini didn’t want to tell his players that. He ignored the Gillette win and treated Saturday’s matchup with South as a must-win for his team in order to clinch a top-two seed.

The Broncs solidified the standing in the conference with a 50-42 win over the Bison.

“We just talk about trying to get better every opportunity we have,” Martini said. “Our guys take advantage of the opportunities they have to go and play games right now. They’re feeling pretty confident about themselves, but at the same time, they know it’s not done.”

Earning a trip to the state tournament crosses one goal off of Sheridan’s list, but Martini said that the list is longer than that. With just one regular season game left to play, he noted how important each day — practice or game — is crucial in extending the season.

With the postseason looming, Sheridan got a taste of a couple different styles of play Saturday against Cheyenne South.

Although the first matchup between the two teams ended in a 49-39 win for Sheridan, South is one of the quicker, more athletic teams in the conference, so Martini typically expects the matchup to feature plenty of up-and-down.

That’s why, he noted, it’s important for his team to dictate the tempo and not try to play catchup.

The first quarter started the opposite of expectations, with long deliberate possessions and very little transition. Sheridan worked the ball, and each team forced the other to earn good looks.

The Broncs led just 12-10 after the first eight minutes of play.

From there, though, Sheridan forced South’s hand. When the Broncs wanted to slow things down, they did; when they wanted to push the ball, they did.

Sheridan scored the first 7 points of the second quarter, and Coy Steel capped off the run with a tough and-1 on a fast break just two and a half minutes in. Aaron Woodward drained a 3-pointer to give Sheridan a 10-point advantage, and the Broncs won the quarter 15-5 to take a 27-15 lead into halftime.

“I think tempo wise, we did a really good job of controlling that,” Martini said. “It just depends on who we’re playing and what we feel like we can get.”

Sheridan continued to control the game in the third quarter, but things got a bit sloppier for the Broncs in the final period, something Martini acknowledged when pointing out why his team can’t be satisfied with achieving just one of its goals.

Turnovers and missed shots kept South in the game, and the Bison cut it to 41-36 with a fast-break layup midway through the quarter. Sheridan regrouped and secured the win, but the mistakes are something the Broncs will have to clean up with the hot Gillette Camels coming to Sheridan Friday.

The Broncs beat their rival Camels in a 72-71 overtime thriller on Feb. 3. Gillette followed with a 10-point loss at Cheyenne Central but has since won three straight as its offensive productivity has greatly increased.

The Camels averaged 80 points a game in those three wins, including a 103-point outburst against Laramie Saturday.

“We’re not going to overhaul everything, nor do we need to,” Martini said. “But we just need to get better at those small details that will hopefully make us successful later.”

Sheridan and Gillette tip off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sheridan High School. The winner clinches the 4A East Conference title.

Final

Cheyenne South…………………..10 5 14 13 — 42

Sheridan……………………………12 15 11 12 — 50

Scoring

South — Farmer 17, Jackson 12, McCray 4, Evans 3, Waters 2, Beasley 2, Page 2

Sheridan — Boedecker 14, Steel 11, Christensen 9, Woodward 8, Lecholat 3, Baker 2, Sessions 2, Bower 1