Broncs chase state’s best at Sheridan Invite

SHERIDAN — Seven Wyoming high school swim teams took to the Sheridan Junior High School pool Saturday at the Sheridan Invite, giving the Sheridan Broncs an idea of where they fit within the state standings.

The Broncs finished tied with Cheyenne East High School for fourth place with 260 points, although the Broncs defeated East at the Sheridan Pre-Invite the night before. Gillette won Saturday’s invite with 441 points. Kelly Walsh (402 points) was second, and Laramie (381.5) finished third.

Sheridan finished right where head coach Brent Moore would have projected. He stated after the meet that he sees his team hovering right around the top five in the state at this point.

“It’s hard to say,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of good kids. It just kind of depends on where they swim and where we swim our guys and see how we stack up and how we can score the most points.”

Sheridan’s strong stroke is the freestyle. The Broncs brought home eight top-five finishes Saturday, and six of them came in freestyle events.

Oscar Patten carried a bulk of the weight for the Broncs. The junior had four of his team’s top-five finishes — two individual and two relays.

Patten and the 200-meter freestyle relay team highlighted the meet with a record-breaking swim. Patten, Caleb Johannesmeyer, Noah Hodges and Jacob Ahlstrom finished in 1 minute, 45.24 seconds, edging out the school record of 1:45.76 set last year by a relay team that included both Patten and Ahlstrom. The Broncs finished second in the event Saturday.

“Just for them to know that they’re breaking historical swims,” Moore said. “They’re some of the best that Sheridan’s ever had, so that’s huge to try to keep that up. It’s also kind of a big burden to bear, but it’s a huge confidence builder.”

Patten added the only two first-place swims for Sheridan Saturday, as well. He took first in both the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle events with times of 25.29 and 56.07, respectively. He’s less than a second off the school-record time (24.45) in the 50-meter race.

Patten rounded out his day with a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter freestyle relay alongside Ahlstrom, Johannesmeyer and Kody Palmer. The group finished in 4:05.98.

Ahlstrom had two top-four finishes Saturday in individual events. He took third in the 100-meter freestyle behind Patten and Laramie’s Matt Mittelstaedt. Ahlstrom finished in 59.49 seconds. He added a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:14.52.

Johannesmeyer was one of the rare non-freestyle top-five finishers for the Broncs, taking third in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:06.51. He was .76 seconds behind Laramie’s Noah Richardson and just 1.22 seconds out of first.

Rounding out the top-five finishers for the host team was John Hodges. Hodges took fourth in the diving competition with a score of 263.25, breaking the school record of 246.90 set in 1999.

The diving score is huge for a Sheridan team that didn’t have any divers last season, giving away valuable points at each meet.

“We upped all of our weights this week, so we were kind of expecting them to be tired,” Moore said. “I was a little surprised that they swam as fast as they did, some of them feeling the way they should.”

The coach added that the team will really push for personal best times through the second half of the season to make a run within the top-five standings in the state.

Sheridan will be back in the pool next weekend at Laramie and Cheyenne.