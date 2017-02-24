Broncs break records at Simplot Games

SHERIDAN — When the first results were posted from the Simplot Games Monday, the Sheridan Broncs took home a trio of solid times in final races, a respectable finish for the indoor track team at the event, which featured more than 2,000 competitors from across the country.

But the Simplot Games website is back up and running, the final results are in, and the Broncs and Lady Broncs have even more to write home about.

Along with Max Myers (shot put), Pippin Robison (800-meter run) and Emily Hooge (pole vault), Sheridan added six more trips to the finals and four school records.

Brian Gonda took 28th in the boys 1600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 36.58 seconds and was part of a record-breaking relay team. Gonda, Tymer Goss, Derek Vela and Jered McCafferty finished the 4×800-meter relay in 8:16.01, good for sixth place at the Simplot Games and a new school record.

Joining the boys 4×800 relay team in the SHS record books were two more boys relay teams and a girls relay team.

Alec Reigert, Nathan Beraldo, Matt Roma and Marc Wodahl walked away from the challenging meet with Sheridan’s top finish, a fifth-place spot in the 4×200-meter relay. The group broke the school record with a time of 1:34.09.

Reigert and Beraldo joined Goss and Tyler Holloway in the 4×400-meter relay for another school record. The group finished seventh with a time of 3:29.83.

For the Sheridan girls, Robison joined Rachel Petersburg, Peyton Bomar and Anna Zowada for an eight-place finish in the 4×400-meter relay. Their time of 4:09.22 was a new school record.

Robison also teamed with her sister Zoe, Laura Alicke and Xiomara Robinson for an 11th-place finish in the 4×800-meter relay finals. They finished with a time of 10:12.50.

The Broncs and Lady Broncs will compete at the indoor state meet next week in Gillette.