Broncs advance to regional championship

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team will have another crack at a conference title after qualifying for the regional championship Friday with a win over Cheyenne Central.

The Broncs controlled the entire game the on their way to a 56-41 victory, putting them in the 4A East regional championship Saturday against Gillette.

Sheridan fell just short of the conference’s regular-season title with an overtime loss to the Camels last week.

But the Broncs are rolling, and head coach Jeff Martini said the players are hungry to show they belong at the top of the state standings.

“We’re constantly trying to rise up to the challenge,” Martini said after Friday’s win. “There aren’t these expectations that we’re as good as we’ve been playing, that we’ve gotten lucky in some games. We’re trying to prove that we’re a pretty good team.”

Sheridan proved it was at least worthy of a shot at the regional title by handling the Indians Friday behind some hard-nosed play at Campbell County High School. The Broncs jumped out early and took a 16-3 lead after the first quarter.

The team maintained a double-digit lead for most of the game, and even when Central cut it to 7 in the fourth quarter, the Broncs responded.

Drew Boedecker scored on a layup to stretch it back to 9. Central later cut it back to 8 on an and-1, but Coy Steel buried a 3-pointer on the next possession, and the Sheridan defense forced back-to-back turnovers on its way to a 7-0 run.

“We wore them down,” Martini said. “At halftime, I looked at their kids, and they looked exhausted. We didn’t shoot very well, but we battled for everything we got.”

The Broncs have already clinched a spot in the 4A state tournament. They secured that by taking second in the conference. But a regional title would build on the team’s momentum heading into the season’s final weekend, and Saturday’s regional championship gives Sheridan another chance to prove itself.

“We just have to play our game,” the coach said. “We just have to play our style. It’s more than just a practice. We’re still focused on what we’re trying to accomplish.”

The 4A East regional championship will tip off at 2:30 p.m. at Campbell County High School.