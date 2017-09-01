Brinton to host ‘Wyoming Point of View’

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will present the exhibit “Wyoming Point of View,” featuring more than 30 paintings by five talented Western landscape artists, on display in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery beginning Sept. 10.

A selection of sketches in graphite, watercolor and pastel on display in the first floor Northern Trust Gallery will run concurrent with this exhibition.

Inspired by a deep passion and a respect for the beauty of the West, for rolling meadows of iconic sage and rabbit brush, beautiful willows and streams, aspens and glorious mountain ranges, each artist brings his or her own vision of the land to life in art, working en plein air.

Participating artists include Lorenzo Chavez of Parker, Colorado; Bruce Graham of Logan, Utah; Skip Whitcomb of Fort Collins, Colorado; Kathy Wipfler of Jackson; and Dan Young of Silt, Colorado.

“You have to get your boots muddy to get a complete understanding of the landscape,” avid outdoorsman Young said. “It’s this immersion with nature that offers the best understanding of color, light and value relationships.”

Originally from California, Wipfler defined “every plein air painting that she’s done” as a learning experience. She has been painting the Western landscape for decades, in all seasons, year-round.

“Wyoming Point of View” opens with a reception to meet the artists Sept. 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The exhibit will continue in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery and the Northern Trust Gallery through Oct. 29.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road.