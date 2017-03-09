WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Brinton to open two exhibits next week


BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will open two new shows next week.

The 12th Illustrator Show — The Art of John Potter will be on display in the Mars Reception Gallery.

In the S.K. Johnston Jr. Family Gallery, an exhibit entitled “Gollings & Kleiber: In the Classroom” will be on display.

Both exhibits will be on display from March 15 through April 30.

In addition to the show openings, Ken Schuster will present a gallery talk on the  “Gollings & Kleiber: In the Classroom” exhibit April 27 at 7 p.m.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

