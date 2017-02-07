Brinton to display student art in February

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will again partner with local elementary schools to present the second annual All-Schools Fifth-Grade Student Art Show, featuring original art by fifth-grade students from nine schools throughout Sheridan and Johnson counties.

The student art show opens in the Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Building’s Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery on Thursday. A reception for the artists will take place Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

Admission to the student art exhibit through Feb. 17 is free for students and teachers.

The All-Schools Fifth-Grade Student Art Show offers fifth-graders the unique opportunity to showcase their artistic talents in a professional, museum setting and share their classroom art projects with the public.

“We are happy to again highlight art by young students in a special show at The Brinton Museum,” Museum Director Kenneth Schuster said in a press release. “This event gives students the chance to experience first-hand how a fine art museum functions as a valuable resource to the community, and that museums are a great place to see great art!”

The All-Schools Fifth-Grade Student Art Show is available to guests through Feb. 17.

More information about upcoming exhibits and educational events is found on the museum’s website at www.thebrintonmuseum.org.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.