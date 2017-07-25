Bridge tourney; typos and trivia

Jane Votaw drops a friendly note encouraging Sheridan-area bridge players to participate in this annual “Lunch and Bridge” event. This year’s theme: honoring our mothers’ generation.

It’ll be Tuesday, Aug. 15, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sponsor is the Preceptor Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Proceeds will fund scholarships for non-traditional women students at Sheridan College. For more info, call Jane, 672-7012.

••••••

OK, OK. Some baseball trivia. What two players won back-to-back Most Valuable Player awards and are not in the Hall of Fame? Answer below.

Patrick Dowling wrote a generous letter to the editor that was published in our weekend edition about his recent experiences at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. Dowling’s mother, Mary Dowling, is a big New York Yankees fan. She and I have talked a couple of times and how she saw Mickey Mantle play in the old Yankee Stadium. “She’s 91, strong, and has more energy than all of us,” Patrick told me. “She dragged me and my brother to the rodeo for 45 years. We’re fans.” (Michael Dowling also attended this year’s rodeo and was long associated with the Cheyenne Frontier Days.) Patrick also tells the time when he and his brother, at their mother’s behest, went “all over town” looking for famous movie star/actor Robert Taylor’s autograph when he visited here. (Not the “Longmire” Robert Taylor.)

••••••

Trivia answer: Roger Maris of the New York Yankees (1960-1961) and Dale Murphy of the Atlanta Braves (1982-1983).

••••••

Boulder, Colorado, residents have complained about the removal of a road sign with a typo — ‘No Winter Maintance.’ It stood for more than 20 years near Gold Hill. They miss the typo. Our devoted readers, too, have pointed out how we have typos. It’s an issue that we continually strive to remedy and appreciate the feedback. A reader called last week and asked why we had typos, and, on the spot, the best I could do under pressure:

• We love telephone calls from retired English teachers.

• The publisher would believe the Press is overstaffed if we were suddenly perfickt.

• A high-priced, out-of-town consultant noted how the “correction/clarification” notice is a well-read feature. Maybe we should put some advertising on it.

• We’re too busy planning for the annual bake sale of the Local Liberal Media Conspiracy (LLMC) to effectively catch all of ‘em.