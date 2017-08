SHERIDAN — The Black Tooth Brewing Company will host a Happy Hour for Hope from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Wyoming has partnered with the brewery on the event.

Anyone who makes a minimum $10 donation to ACS CAN at the door will receive discounted drinks and appetizers. Silent auctions will also be available for bidding. The Black Tooth Brewing Company is located at 312 Broadway St.