Breakfast pleaser or dinner with friends

There are few recipes that can be made and enjoyed any time of the day or night. Sometimes the best thing for dinner is breakfast, just ask your kids.

What makes this scramble so great is that it is everything you could want in one pan. It is the most satisfying, comfortable dish you’ll ever make.

Spanish scramble

8 large eggs

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

2 chorizo links (or andouille or any spicy Southwestern sausage)

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup caramelized onions

1/2 cup plum tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup scallions, minced

1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley or chives

1. Preheat your oven’s broiler.

2. Whisk the eggs with salt and pepper in a bowl until combined.

3. Trim the ends off the chorizo and slice the links into 1/4-inch rounds. In an oven-safe sauce pan or skillet, heat the butter over medium-high heat until foamy and melted. Sauté the chorizo rounds until they become light brown. Add the onions, tomatoes and scallions to the pan. Gently sauté the ingredients so they are evenly dispersed.

4. Lower the heat and add the eggs. Move then pan from side to side so that a crust forms on the edge, similar to creating an open faced omelet. After one minute, the eggs will begin to set. Sprinkle the cheese on top and place the pan under the broiler until cheese has melted.

5. To serve: cut the eggs into quarters in the pan and use a spatula to place each quarter on a plate. Sprinkle the scramble with parsley or chives and serve.

Serves 4 or more.

(Source: House Beautiful)

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.