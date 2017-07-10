Boy Scouts to dish up pancakes Friday

SHERIDAN — Friday is arguably the busiest day of Rodeo Week with bed races, running races, parades and more. With all that excitement, many choose to begin the day with a pancake breakfast on Grinnell Plaza that starts at 6 a.m.

On Friday, Sheridan Boy Scout Troop 117 and other volunteers will help cook pancakes and serve attendees of the annual community meal.

For decades, the pancake breakfast has been part of Rodeo Week. In the past, it has been organized by the Kiwanis Club with Dr. Rod Bisbee at the helm. Now, the pancake breakfast will honor Bisbee, who died last year. The annual community meal will be known as the Dr. Bisbee Memorial Boy Scout Pancake Breakfast.

The Boy Scouts have helped with the meal in past years, but this year they will take charge. Organizers said few changes will be made to the event.

Breakfast tickets will cost $5 per adult and $3 per child 12 years old and younger. Local Boy Scouts will be selling tickets, which will also be available at the breakfast.