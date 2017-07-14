Boy Scouts take over pancake breakfast

SHERIDAN — The Friday morning pancake breakfast remains a Rodeo Week tradition, but this year the Sheridan Kiwanis Club passed the organizing torch to local Boy Scouts.

“This year was a little bit different than the past few years because we’re a lot more involved,” Boy Scout Troop 117 member Gaige Vielhauer said.

A freshman at Sheridan High School, Vielhauer said he’s been involved with the Boy Scouts since he was in fifth grade and he’s volunteered with the pancake breakfast for about three years.

Assistant Scout Master Lawrence Gill said originally the pancake breakfast was organized by the Kiwanis Club and headed by Dr. Rodney Bisbee.

Vielhauer said this year, as the first pancake breakfast following Bisbee’s passing, the breakfast takes on a different meaning.

“This year we’re pretty much doing it for a memorial for Dr. Bisbee,” Vielhauer said.

Vielhauer said he finally had the opportunity to meet Bisbee last year for the first time because of how busy the event is.

He said while Bisbee’s involvement was more with the Kiwanis Club than with the Boy Scouts, Bisbee motivated him to continue volunteering with the pancake breakfast.

“I think that’s what he did to the Boy Scouts, too,” Vielhauer said. “We were really helping him, and he was helping us by giving us a job to do.”

Gill said this year the troop has been working since the early spring to organize the event, where he estimates the Boy Scouts will serve between 2,000 to 3,000 people in three hours.

Gill said donations for the breakfast include 26 five-gallon buckets of pancake batter, 70 gallons of orange juice and 40 gallons of milk, as well as early-morning manual labor.

Gill said the SHS football team, which also includes Vielhauer, volunteered to set up tables and chairs at around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Additionally, he said cooking supplies will be picked up between 4-5 a.m. so everything is ready for the 6 a.m. start.

This year, all benefits from the breakfast will go to the Boy Scouts. Gill said it will help pay for camping trips, summer camp, equipment and other expenses.

One such event is the national Scout jamboree next week in West Virginia.

“For a lot of the boys, they really need to get funding because they can’t afford (these trips) otherwise,” Gill said.

Vielhauer said with the Boy Scouts taking over, the pancake breakfast will become a major part of the troop’s funding, but more than that it gives the troop a way to give back and interact with the Sheridan community during a significant week in the city.

“I feel that it’s a good thing to do,” Vielhauer said about volunteering at the breakfast. “And it helps me follow the Scout oath and Scout law.”