Boy hit by train recovering at home

SHERIDAN — The 2-year-old hit by a train around 10 a.m. on July 10 continues to rest and recover from the accident with his parents and older sister at home in Sheridan, but the family now faces bills and ongoing medical expenses.

“It’s pretty much just about as confusing as it was to start with other than he’s finally out of the hospital and home and resting,” the boy’s mother, Crystal Vigil-Fauth, told The Sheridan Press.

The family spent a week at the Children’s Hospital of Colorado in Denver immediately following the accident, then returned for follow-up care before coming home to Sheridan. The family will drive to Denver in the upcoming weeks for continued follow-up care for the boy.

Vigil-Fauth would not speak specifically about the boy’s injuries or what happened due to the ongoing investigation being conducted by law enforcement officials.

“He is out of the hospital, but we still have obstacles to go,” Vigil-Fauth said. “Of course expenses are mounting up and I’m not sure when any of the end of it will be.”

In order to combat the monthly, travel and medical costs, the family, with the help of family friend Candice Heemeyer, set up to ways to help the family — a GoFundMe account online and an account at Sunlight Federal Credit Union. The accounts, initially set up under Heemeyer’s name, now accept donations under Vigil-Fauth’s name as well.

Before the accident, Vigil-Fauth worked with people with developmental disabilities and her husband worked construction. With both currently unable to work, monthly bills loom.

“I’m trying to keep it so that we don’t fall so far behind that we can’t ever dig ourselves out, and right now this is the best way I can think of to help my family, with not working,” Vigil-Fauth said.

Heemeyer said the family is very appreciative of all the support the community has offered.

Sheridan Police Department officials continue to investigate the incident, though little additional information has been released.

“We are waiting for a copy of surveillance footage from the train,” SPD’s Lt. Tom Ringley said in an email to The Sheridan Press.

If the investigation leads to charges being filed, Ringley said the prosecutor will not be involved until the investigation is complete.