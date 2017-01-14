Bouley named this week’s Summit Award winner

This week’s Summit Award winner is Rebecca “Becca” Bouley, daughter of Amy and Eric Bouley. Bouley is a senior at Sheridan High School with a 4.0 GPA, and is currently taking Advanced Placement biology and AP environmental science. In addition, Bouley has been a member of the Honor Society for both her junior and senior years and, as a senior, secretary of the Student Council, and has been active in cross-country and soccer during her entire high school career.

The role models that have inspired Bouley the most are, hands down, her parents. She states: “They are always there for me and they always have good advice. They set me on the path to be myself and do what I love. They inspire me to follow my dreams and I know that they will always support me.”

Bouley has nominated Lonna Forister, her science teacher, for the Outstanding Teacher award. Forister has had Bouley in her pre-calculus class as well as Algebra I and II and has this to say about Bouley: “Becca works hard in class, is always honest, courteous, and well-motivated. She does everything she is asked to do even when she is busy with sports and other extracurricular activities. She always strives to do her very best. I have found her to be extremely dependable, and always willing to help whether it is for a teacher or another student. I have tremendous respect for Becca and I am extremely impressed with her character and attitude. She has an extremely pleasant personality, and interacts well with adults as well as her peers. In conclusion, I feel that Becca is an outstanding young woman and I feel blessed to have been her teacher in math for three of the four years.”

According to Bouley, her experience at Sheridan High School has prepared her for life after graduation by teaching her how to manage her time in order to balance the work with time outside of school. Bouley states another lesson learned: “Cherish the people you have in your life and the time you have with them because life is short and time flies by.”

Outside of school, Bouley is active in her church and volunteers at swim meets. Her favorite thing to do in the winter is to snow ski, and in the summer she loves to water ski. The Bighorn mountains are her summer playground.

Bouley’s future plans include taking advantage of the “Finish in 4” program at Boise State University. Her desire is to obtain a degree in biology. Although she is unsure of what she specifically wants to do after college, she hopes her degree will provide her with opportunities to travel, learn new things and meet new people.

Ed Fessler, the dean of students, has this to say about Bouley: “Becca is simply a great young lady who is well respected by faculty and students. She is very conscientious about her coursework.”

All of us associated with Academics for All congratulate Becca Bouley for her outstanding achievements!

