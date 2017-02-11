Bouley named this week’s Summit Award winner

This week’s Summit Award winner, Clara Bouley, is a Sheridan High School senior who has excelled in school and sports. Bouley has maintained a 4.0 GPA while challenging herself with a rigorous class schedule as well as participating on the SHS cross-country and soccer teams. In addition, she has earned an academic letter each year of high school while maintaining a course load that includes six Advanced Placement classes: chemistry, psychology, biology, literature, environmental sciences and Spanish.

Bouley contributes her academic success to studying for tests and always doing her homework. She is truly grateful for her parents, Eric and Amy Bouley, as they encourage her to work hard and support her interests while reminding her to push beyond obstacles that may arise.

SHS chemistry teacher, Ronda Bell, describes Bouley’s strong work ethic as she states, “Clara has chosen challenging courses and applies herself to do well. Though she is very quiet, she is constantly behind the scenes, working hard to understand difficult concepts. Clara is also very active in sports, but it never interferes with her academic pursuits. It was a delight and privilege to have Clara in my classes. I am sure she will succeed in whatever direction she decides to pursue.”

Bouley also thinks very highly of Bell and has nominated her as an outstanding educator. Bouley explains, “Ms. Bell is very committed to teaching and truly wants all of her students to succeed.”

Beyond the classroom, Bouley is a member of National Honor Society and is also involved in student council. In addition, she volunteers for the Friends of the Library auction, Habitat for Humanity ball, and supports outreach activities through her church. Bouley appreciates a variety of interests and activities that include running, skiing and baking. This past summer she was employed by Red Velvet Bakery. She enjoyed meeting new people, especially the many tourists who stopped in.

Bouley’s drive and strong work ethic are also evident as an athlete. She has played for the SHS soccer team each year of high school. As she reflects on last year’s heartbreaking loss at the regional tournament, she also looks forward to playing her final season and making more memories with her teammates.

Additionally, Bouley has competed on the cross-country team all four years of high school and this year served as the team captain. SHS cross-country coach Art Baures has been influential in Bouley’s running career and also in her personal life. She states, “Coach Baures has taught me to persevere and push through when things get difficult. He gets to know students on a personal level and prepares each one individually.”

Likewise, Baures is impressed with Bouley, explaining, “Clara is a tremendous student athlete. In coaching Clara I have always admired her ability to continually strive to be the best athlete she can possibly be. She’s earned her teammates’ respect because she consistently demonstrates her best efforts in practices and meets. Teaching Clara is very enjoyable because she brings the same intensity and determination into the classroom that she demonstrates in her other activities. Without a doubt, Clara has placed herself in the top echelon of the student population at Sheridan High School.”

Bouley is excited to begin the next stage of her life and especially looks forward to sharing the college experience with her sister, Becca, and cousin, Olivia, even though they have each chosen different paths. Following high school graduation, Bouley plans to attend Montana State University to begin her studies toward a pharmacy degree. Academics for All congratulates Clara Bouley for her many accomplishments throughout her high school career!