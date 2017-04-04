Bottoms Up; SC concerts

Find the dancing shoes….The Bottoms Up Bash gets a dose of ink for its fundraising of colon cancer awareness.

It’ll be Saturday night, 7 p.m. to midnight, at the Sheridan Elks Lodge.

The Midnight Chryslers from Billings will perform. There will be a live auction and other activities. Tickets are $10.

Dana Townsend, a colon cancer survivor, got the ball rolling on this event three years ago.

••••••

‘Tis the season…..

What major league pitcher has the best winning percentage against the New York Yankees?

Answer below.

••••••

Two concerts, also worthy of a mention, at Sheridan College…..

• Dr. Mark Elliott Bergman, faculty member at SC, will perform music from Vivaldi and Mozart, on double bass. Accompanying him will be Dr. Christian Erickson, piano; Dr. Erin Hanke, harpsichord, and Dan Burgess, bass.

The concert is Friday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. inside the Whitney Center for the Arts. The concert is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

• The Sheridan College Wind Ensemble will perform music by John Philip Sousa and Gustav Holst on Saturday, April 8, also in the Whitney Center for the Performing Arts. Dr. Eric Richards, SC faculty, will lead the ensemble, along with Dr. David Knutson, conductor emeritus. This concert, too, is free of charge and will begin at 7:30 p.m.

••••••

Two news items from the world of poo…..

• An Air Force flight surgeon has won NASA’s Space Poop Challenge, the Houston Chronicle reports. Col. Thatcher Cardon of Seattle has invented an adaptable hygiene spacesuit system that cleans up after itself. Dr. Cardon, 49, received a $15,000 cash prize from NASA and beat out 20,000 people who contributed more than 5,000 entries. His invention, for both men and women astronauts, will likely receive a patent. The system replaces the 24-hour diapers space travelers have been using; his system lasts for six days. His winning entry was targeted for a celebratory party, the Chronicle noted, with friends and colleagues and family feasting on poop-emoji cupcakes, his home festooned in toilet paper and a spacesuit piñata. Cardon put together his entry with about $200 worth of materials from local hardware stores.

• Bloomberg News reports how the beleaguered paper industry, beat up from online news delivery, digital communications and books via electronic devices, is repositioning itself with what is called “fluff pulp.” The audience: “Diaper-wearing Baby Boomers.” Sales of adult incontinence hygiene products hit $2 billion last year and paper-industry forecasters have predicted a 9 percent rise in product usage. The shift from traditional paper items to diaper products is “providing welcome relief” to the paper industry. One manufacturer of copy paper in Arkansas recently spent $160 million to become a pulp-fiber innovator.

••••••

Trivia answer: Babe Ruth. While a pitcher for the rival Boston Red Sox (1914-1919), Ruth was a bona fide Yankee killer with a record of 17-5, a winning percentage of .773.