Bottoms Up Bash to benefit colon cancer awareness
SHERIDAN — The third annual Bottoms Up Bash will take place Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Sheridan from 7 p.m. to midnight.
The fundraiser will help create more awareness of colon cancer. The event will include live music from the Midlife Chryslers of Billings, Montana. The cover charge is $10 per person. The event will also include dancing, a full cash bar, silent auction items, a photo booth and more.
For more information, contact Dana Townsend at danatownsend912@yahoo.com.
The Elks Lodge is located at 45 W. Brundage St.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
