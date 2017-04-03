WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Bottoms Up Bash to benefit colon cancer awareness


SHERIDAN — The third annual Bottoms Up Bash will take place Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Sheridan from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The fundraiser will help create more awareness of colon cancer. The event will include live music from the Midlife Chryslers of Billings, Montana. The cover charge is $10 per person. The event will also include dancing, a full cash bar, silent auction items, a photo booth and more.

For more information, contact Dana Townsend at danatownsend912@yahoo.com.

The Elks Lodge is located at 45 W. Brundage St.

