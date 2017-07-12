Boot Kickoff opens Rodeo Week

SHERIDAN — Boots flew through Kendrick Park Tuesday evening as the traditional Boot Kickoff event that signals the start of Rodeo Week. “It’s wonderful because it really does get everyone in the festive atmosphere of the WYO Rodeo,” Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson said.

Registration filled for the three children’s stick horse barrel race and four boot kick-off categories.

Stick horse barrel race winners were Teagan Kelly, Meadow Marshall and Michael Tate Marshall in the category for those age 4 and younger, 5-6 and 7-8, respectively. Zach Heid and Serena Trujillo won the men’s and women’s 18-and-older boot kicking categories and Hayes Gustin and Rachel Bishop kicked their boots the farthest in the 13- to 17-year-old and 9- to 12-year-old heats, respectively.

Johnson said the Chamber’s committee of ambassadors, which is made up of 36 local businessmen and women, partnered with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo to spearhead the event a few years ago.

She said the event was originally held on Brundage Street; as it grew the event moved to Kendrick Park, then to Sheridan College. Approximately six years ago it was brought back to the park.

Johnson said overall $1,300 in Chamber Bucks was awarded to winners at the event.

Johnson said at the end of the event the ambassadors usually challenge the Buffalo Wild Bunch ambassadors. This year the Chamber ambassadors challenged the Sheridan Jaycees.

The competition involved shooting paper footballs through a makeshift goal, passing balloons down a line and cutting and eating a Snickers candy bar while wearing vision-impairing goggles and gloves.

The race was neck and neck, but the Sheridan Jaycees pulled through at the last second, earning a victory over the Chamber ambassadors.