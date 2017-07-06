Booster Club kicking off season with golf tournament

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Booster Club has scheduled its annual shootout golf tournament for July 16 at the Powder Horn.

The tournament will be played in a scramble format with four-person teams. The cost for the event is $125 per person, which covers 18 holes of golf, a cart, a meal, a program and a Shootout souvenir.

The tournament begins at 1 p.m. and will conclude with a meal featuring Broncs and Lady Broncs players and coaches, an introduction to the upcoming SHS sports season.

To register for the tournament, contact the Powder Horn at 672-5323.