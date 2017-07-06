FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Booster Club kicking off season with golf tournament

Home|Sports|Local Sports|Booster Club kicking off season with golf tournament

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Booster Club has scheduled its annual shootout golf tournament for July 16 at the Powder Horn.

The tournament will be played in a scramble format with four-person teams. The cost for the event is $125 per person, which covers 18 holes of golf, a cart, a meal, a program and a Shootout souvenir.

The tournament begins at 1 p.m. and will conclude with a meal featuring Broncs and Lady Broncs players and coaches, an introduction to the upcoming SHS sports season.

To register for the tournament, contact the Powder Horn at 672-5323.

By | 2017-07-06T12:54:16+00:00 July 6th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com