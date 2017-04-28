Bomber Mountain: the mystery in the Bighorns continues to attract hikers

SHERIDAN – No matter how many times boots make the voyage across the boulders and eyes gaze upon the wreckage, Bomber Mountain remains a piece of Wyoming mystery.

Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum director Sylvia Bruner said the Buffalo museum has a permanent installation dedicated to the 10 lives lost during the 1943 crash.

“The sheer destruction when you’re at the site is a little overwhelming,” Bruner said. “I mean I had seen some photos before we went up to the crash site, but being there in person you see how large the debris field is, how high it is, how it’s just boulders and it was just absolutely catastrophic.”

She said the plane took off from Pendleton Field, Oregon on June 28 headed to Grand Island, Nebraska. While they don’t know exactly where the crew’s final destination was, Bruner said they guess they would have stopped on the east coast before heading overseas.

She said the plane was supposed to be flying with another, but was 10 minutes behind taking off. The first plane made it safely to Grand Island; the second flew at least 150 miles off course and crashed into the Bighorn Mountains.

The reason the plane was so far off, Bruner said, is still the mystery that haunts the final resting place of the B-17.

She said she’s seen conflicting weather reports for the night, and even in-town weather reports for Buffalo would be different than weather on the mountain.

Bruner has a theory besides weather.

“My personal thought is they just didn’t have enough training under their belts,” Bruner said.

She explained that based on letters from crew members they know that training phases were skipped. She said in one letter the writer said he went from phase one to three, skipping phase two and then was sent out for deployment.

“That just kind of leaves you wondering what would they have covered in training phase two, what final information did this guy not get,” Bruner said.

Today the climb remains a popular destination for locals and non-locals.

Author of “Cloud Capturing Summit: Wyoming’s Cloud Peak,” Jack Smith said if you’re looking to climb the mountain to view the bomber wreckage, the best route is to leave the Solitude Trail at the outlet of the largest of the Fortress Lakes and climb the ridge going north. He said this climb is mostly boulder climbing.

“After cresting the initial ridgeline, traverse across the boulders to the 11,500-foot area on the west side of the ridge directly west of Florence Lake,” Smith said in an email. “The wreckage can be found scattered in the boulders of this area.”

Bruner said there’s a theory that if the bomber was flying 50 feet higher it would have cleared the ridge but would have crashed into another part of the mountain. Smith said if it was 200 feet higher it would have likely passed the ridge, Florence Lake and flown safely above Florence Canyon.

Jana Thompson climbed to the wreckage in 2006 with her husband, Tom and their children Devin and Brittany, who were 13 and 11 years old, respectively, at the time.

“Growing up in Story everybody knows the recovery of it and stuff,” Thompson said. “…It was neat to actually see it when we’ve heard about everything.”

Thompson couldn’t quite find the word she thought accurately expressed the feeling of seeing the wreckage, but said it mustered up thoughts of how hard it must have been for the men who survived the initial crash. She said it’s thought they survived for about three days.

Thompson said it was a difficult hike especially with younger kids, but was a once-in-a-lifetime experience well-worth the voyage; one of her children still talk about.

Powder River Ranger District Forest Service wilderness manager Brian Boden said curious hikers need to respect the wilderness district and follow Leave No Trace principles. He said there’s also regulations hikers should be aware of to manage solitude opportunities and resource conditions.

He also warned against taking anything from the crash site, as it’s illegal.

Bruner said this story is just a little piece of so many others during WWII. After reaching out to family members of the deceased, Bruner carried their stories with her to the wreckage making it an experience photos didn’t prepare her for.

“Just realizing that all 10 of them lost their lives in that one place and that was the one event that brought all of them together as a group,” Bruner said, explaining that they didn’t know each other before being assigned to the plane. “…Everything was still kind of new and fresh and maybe even a little exciting for them, that they were getting into the war, they were gonna go overseas and they didn’t even make it out of the western United States. Just to have everything end that suddenly… it’s a pretty sobering thought.”