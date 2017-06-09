Bomar ties a bow on tumultuous track career

SHERIDAN — A loop, a swoop and a pull. That’s all Peyton Bomar needed to do to tie a bow on a high school track career that had more ups and downs than the high jumpers competing on the field next to her.

But tying that bow was easier said than done for an athlete who had quite a few more downs than ups during her four-year stretch at Sheridan High School — more downs than most high schoolers would expect, especially one of Bomar’s caliber.

Expectations were high for Bomar right away. Her father, Randy, won multiple state titles as a Tongue River Eagle in the 1980s, and it was apparent early on that the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

But one thing stood out with Peyton Bomar when she stepped onto the track. Sure, she had the build, technique and athleticism of a potential state champion, but the bright blue kinesio tape stretched across her knees and thighs became part of Bomar’s attributes at SHS.

She would have preferred a different character trait.

After a solid freshman season of getting her feet wet, Bomar exploded onto the track-and-field scene as a sophomore. She won two state championships in the winter indoor track season, setting a school record in the triple jump.

She followed that with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles at the outdoor meet, along with a fourth in the long jump, fifth in the triple jump and second in the 4×100-meter relay.

Then, more and more of that bright blue tape.

“My junior year was the hardest, for sure,” Bomar said.

During that junior season, the rising star competed in just nine meets — both indoor and outdoor seasons combined. She didn’t even compete in long jump and triple jump at the state meet, and her 300-meter hurdles time was two seconds slower than the previous year. She finished sixth.

“When that season got done, I was definitely ready to be done,” Bomar said.

So, just like that, Bomar was 75 percent through her high school track career and had zero outdoor state titles to her name. Her best individual finish was that third-place 300-meter-hurdles medal from 2015.

“She had a lot of moments where she was really down low,” SHS head track coach Taylor Kelting said. Kelting took over the track program when Bomar was a junior. “There were a lot of times we didn’t know if she’d be competing. We didn’t know if we’d even have her at the state meet.”

Kelting admitted that Bomar’s past crept into her senior season. The worry was there, and the injuries lingered. Again, the Lady Broncs were thinking the state meet might go on without one of their strongest competitors.

But both the Sheridan girls track team and its senior leader pushed forward. The kinesio tape often disappeared, although it was replaced with a compression sleeve or running tights. Still, less blue tape.

Suddenly, the consistency became confidence. More meets resulted in stronger and stronger finishes leading up to the state meet.

Then, Bomar exploded.

“I talked to her and said, ‘Peyton, you’re going to have to have a big meet to accomplish what we want,’” Kelting said before the state meet. “‘Be yourself, and do what you can do.’”

Even Bomar’s first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles surprised her head coach. She shaved more than four seconds off her junior-season time and two seconds off her preliminary race time.

She followed with a nearly 18-foot jump to win the long jump, a second-place finish in triple jump and a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles. The senior accounted for 34 of Sheridan’s 78 points, helping the Lady Broncs to a second-place team finish, the team’s best in nearly a decade.

“There was absolutely nothing holding me back anymore,” Bomar said of the state meet. “I was almost as injury-free as I can be. This was my last time ever competing, so I have to put everything I have out on the track.”

“She really came full circle,” Kelting said of Bomar’s career. “Not a lot of kids score 34 points at the state meet. It was just so meaningful for her, and we were just incredibly proud and pleased.”

Bomar hurled most of the credit to a strong support system that backed her even when she sunk to those lows, showing up to meets that she wouldn’t even compete in. Her family, her coaches and her friends — even the ones wearing uniforms of her competitors — all received praise as Bomar climbed from the bottom to the top of the podium.

The bow was tied. Double-knotted, even, just to be sure.

“It was definitely a moment of, this is what I’ve been waiting for,” she said.

Ironically, at the same time Bomar put a happy ending on her high school track career, it may have opened a new door for her future. The state champ was at first content with hanging up her cleats when it was all said and done — well-deserved after de-boarding the roller coaster she had been on for four years. But, with her potential finally shining through, she gained a new hunger to compete. She’s not fully closing off the idea of running track at the next level.

“This year has made me consider doing track next year; up until this point, I hadn’t even thought about it,” she said.

If she does decide to call it a career, though, she’s more than happy to hang her cleats on a couple of state titles and personal bests.

“It was very fitting.”