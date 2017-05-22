Bomar closes SHS career with a bang

SHERIDAN — Peyton Bomar’s high school track career was marred with injuries, but she never let that stop her pursuit of Wyoming supremacy. The Sheridan High School senior earned All-State honors and took home a handful of medals at the weekend’s state meet, which she capped off with three top-three finishes Saturday.

Bomar won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 44.69 seconds, her second individual title of the weekend along with her win in long jump. She added a second-place finish in triple jump at 36 feet, 2 inches, and a third-place finish in 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.44 seconds.

Bomar’s strong weekend was a catalyst to the Lady Broncs finishing runner-up as a team at the meet. Sheridan scored 78 points; Gillette won the meet with 126.5 points.

“We knew that we would have a shot at getting second, and we were very successful on day three,” SHS head coach Taylor Kelting said. “We faced some bumps in the road, but we kept fighting and we are excited about getting a runner-up finish.”

Along with Bomar, SHS had a couple other top-three finishers on the meet’s culminating day.

Riley Rafferty took third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.07 seconds, and she joined McKinley Christopherson, Taemalle Lawson and Pippin Robison for a second-place finish in the 4×400-meter relay (4:07.21).

The Sheridan boys put six competitors on the podium Saturday, including three top-three finishers.

Alec Riegert took third in both hurdle events. He finished in 15.43 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and added a 39.25-second finish in the 300-meter hurdles. Riegert also teamed with Cody Stults, Tymer Goss and Tyler Holloway for a third-place finish in the 4×400-meter relay (3:26.68).

Max Myers, who earned All-State honors for his second-place discus finish, took third in shot put with a throw of 50 feet, 2 inches.

The Sheridan boys finished sixth with 64 points.

Kelly Walsh won the 4A boys title with 109 points.

“I just want to say that I am incredibly proud of all of the SHS athletes that competed this weekend,” Kelting said. “We faced so many different challenges with the weather, delays and schedule changes. These kids never blinked an eye and just came out and did what was expected.”

Other top-eight finishers for Sheridan included:

5. Rachel Petersburg; 100-meter hurdles 16.93

4. Riley Rafferty; 100-meter dash 12.69

4. Tymer Goss; 400-meter dash 50.78

6. Laura Alicke; 1600-meter run 5:21.28

8. Xiomara Robinson; 1600-meter run 5:24.96

6. Brian Gonda; 1600-meter run 4:28.35

7. Emily Hooge; pole vault 10-0

6. Rafferty; 200-meter dash 26.36