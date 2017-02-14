Boley named candidate in US Presidential Scholars Program

SHERIDAN — Olivia Boley, a senior at Sheridan High School, has been named one of the more than 4,000 candidates in the 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The candidates were selected from nearly 3.5 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2017.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by executive order to recognize some of the country’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership and service to school and community.

Each year, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth.

All scholars are invited to Washington, D.C., in June for a recognition program. About 800 semifinalists will be selected in April and the finalists will be announced in May.

Boley is the daughter of Frank and Georgia Boley.