WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Boley named candidate in US Presidential Scholars Program


SHERIDAN — Olivia Boley, a senior at Sheridan High School, has been named one of the more than 4,000 candidates in the 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The candidates were selected from nearly 3.5 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2017.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by executive order to recognize some of the country’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership and service to school and community.

Each year, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth.

All scholars are invited to Washington, D.C., in June for a recognition program. About 800 semifinalists will be selected in April and the finalists will be announced in May.

Boley is the daughter of Frank and Georgia Boley.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..