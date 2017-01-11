WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

BOE accepting comments on grad requirements


SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on the Wyoming graduation requirements. 

The rules establish the minimum requirements for a student to receive a high school diploma, along with a process for the State Board of Education to consult with school districts on the establishment of high school diploma policies.

The revisions are intended to remove unnecessary complexity for the school districts, honor the requirement to provide students with an equity of opportunity during their educational experience, and recognize the authority of each school district to decide the method through which the requirements are met. 

Public comment on the proposed rules may be submitted through March 3 online through the BOE website or by mail.

Comments will be posted on the Secretary of State website.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..