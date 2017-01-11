BOE accepting comments on grad requirements

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on the Wyoming graduation requirements.

The rules establish the minimum requirements for a student to receive a high school diploma, along with a process for the State Board of Education to consult with school districts on the establishment of high school diploma policies.

The revisions are intended to remove unnecessary complexity for the school districts, honor the requirement to provide students with an equity of opportunity during their educational experience, and recognize the authority of each school district to decide the method through which the requirements are met.

Public comment on the proposed rules may be submitted through March 3 online through the BOE website or by mail.

Comments will be posted on the Secretary of State website.