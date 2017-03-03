Bodine moves from student, to trustee, commissioner

SHERIDAN — In the 1980s, longtime Sheridan resident Charlene Bodine decided she wanted to achieve one of her dreams. She wanted to earn her Baccalaureate degree, and she didn’t want to leave town to complete it. Her first step was to visit with advisors from Sheridan College.

“Most of my coursework was done at Sheridan College, and transferred easily to the University of Wyoming,” said Bodine. “My mentor was Cyndi Phillips, in the learning skills center and she was great.”

In 1987, Bodine graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in education. She knew then and there that she wanted to help see Sheridan College grow and succeed.

In 1990, she was appointed to the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees to fill a vacated position. She ran for election that same year and won, beginning a 16-year career serving as a trustee for Sheridan College.

“Charlene was a wonderful board member, and I count myself lucky to have served with her,” said Mike Nickel, who served on the board with Bodine for many years. “We affectionately referred to Charlene as ‘our mother’ but really she was a great mentor. She was truly always learning and focusing on student success.

“In everything she did, including while she was president of the board, it was apparent that she was thinking of the students first,” Nickel added.

Bodine was awarded the Outstanding Trustee Leadership Award from the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees in 2003, and retired from serving on the board in 2006.

When Bodine went off the board, she wasn’t yet done supporting community colleges in Wyoming.

“There were lots of people encouraging me to apply for the Wyoming Community College Commission — positions that are appointed by the governor,” said Bodine. “So I did.”

In 2009, and again in 2013, Bodine was appointed to the commission. Her service to the commission was completed last month, due to the two-term limit.

“To understand what the college has become today, you really have to roll the tape back to when Charlene and others came on the board a number of years ago,” Sheridan College President Dr. Paul Young said. “That was the beginning of where we are today. Charlene contributed a great deal to this institution, and our community and students will benefit from her commitment for years to come.”

“I appreciate all of the work that has been done by the colleges, the trustees, and the commissioners for the community colleges,” said Bodine. “I have enjoyed watching tremendous progress in the system as a whole, and this state is in a much better place due to that hard work. I just really want to encourage everyone to ‘Never stop learning.’”