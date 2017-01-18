BOCC talks precautions, expectations, impacts of eclipse weekend

SHERIDAN — The 2017 total solar eclipse will travel through the United States from coast to coast, making the already rare event that much more special. While Casper is projected to be a premiere viewing site for the August event, the influx of people to Wyoming will result in the spectacle making waves across the state, including in Sheridan.

“They’re predicting 50,000 (people) for Natrona County,” Natrona Emergency Management Coordinator Lt. Stewart Anderson said at the Sheridan County Commission meeting Tuesday. “Talking to the sheriff down around Glendo, they’re expecting 100,000. Wyoming is expecting half a million — so doubling our population.”

Anderson said the numbers come from AstroCon Astronomical League, which has already booked hotels and scheduled events and speakers in Casper for the event. He said all hotels are sold out for the Aug. 21 affair, with few exceptions on dates surrounding the event. This includes a room in Evansville that was listed at more than $1,000 a night. Anderson also said residents are starting to rent out homes and he saw one five-bedroom home listed at about $7,000.

Sheridan’s proximity to Casper means it could see the overflow of eclipse spectators, or eclipsers. Anderson said he wouldn’t be surprised if Sheridan hotels and campgrounds booked early.

“You’re only two hours away,” Anderson said, “and to an eclipser, two hours versus, whatever, 48 years, is nothing. So I’m expecting folks to stay all over Wyoming.”

During the event, Anderson said some of the safety risks include heavy traffic and illness due to heat, dehydration and altitude. He said some tactics they’re planning on implementing include having walking patrols and an accident investigation team to clear up incidents as fast as possible. He said they’re also taking a “snow day” procedure to minor car accidents that doesn’t include authorities and asks those involved to trade information.

Anderson said Natrona County has learned from past events, most notably an air show several years ago where coolers were not allowed in and vendors sold water at a high price. He said he doesn’t want a repeat of the numerous medical calls that resulted from the air show, and he will do whatever it takes to make sure spectators have access to water and stay hydrated during the eclipse weekend.

“We won’t run into the profit over health and safety again,” Anderson said. “We learned a very valuable lesson there, that’s not going to happen again.”

Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringley asked if Natrona will be looking to Sheridan for help in the way of mutual aid. Anderson said Campbell County has already been contacted and is willing to send people, but they are running into the problem of having nowhere to house additional personnel.

The other thing to consider is that no county wants to be shorted if it sends aid to Natrona and sees an influx itself. This is one aspect of the event that’s still being worked out.

“That’s what’s making this unique, it isn’t just impacting us,” Anderson said, “it’s going to be the entire state.”