BOCC gives intent to adopt new liquor laws

SHERIDAN – The Sheridan County Commission approved a notice of intent to adopt rules and regulations governing the licensing of liquor sales during Tuesday’s regular session board meeting.

The draft includes 12 sections that cover issues such as license fees, hours of sale, conditions for operating on golf courses and restrictions on minors. There will be a 45-day comment period for public input, followed by a final hearing before finalizing and adopting the new laws.

The commission also approved a request for a sublease for the Airport Business Park lease agreement between Sheridan County and Flying Valley, LLC, and a resolution for appointment of special prosecutors on a criminal investigation to review facts determined by the investigation.