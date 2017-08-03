BOCC denies rezone, OKs permit for landscaping business

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Board of County Commissioners voted against an application to rezone a property on Wyoming State Highway 331 to C-1 commercial.

The decision was made during a regular board meeting Tuesday morning. The 3.54-acre property, which is the location of the old Fry Construction shop and office, is currently zoned urban residential.

The applicant, Kristen L. Cogswell of the Kristen L. Cogswell Revocable Trust, wants the rezone “…to sell the property as a commercially zoned property or even use it as such should a sale not work out.”

Lonabaugh and Riggs attorney David Smith represented Cogswell at the meeting.

Smith said the main reason the rezone should be approved is that it fits into the Sheridan Joint Planning Area — Land Use Plan, which designates a commercial center in the vicinity, corresponding to the future intersection of the proposed West Corridor, a north to south thoroughfare that would provide access to Interstate 90, and State Highway 331.

“The future land use plan talks about a commercial node at this location; here you have (a) private citizen asking for that,” Smith said.

“Otherwise in 10 years you’re going to be telling some person that you’re going to have to zone it so that it will fit within the future Land Use Plan.”

Bruce Tomsovic, whose property borders the Cogswell property to the west, spoke against the rezone at the meeting.

Tomsovic said the West Corridor hasn’t yet been determined, so an argument to rezone based on it is irrelevant, and if the rezone was to occur, the Cogswell property value would rise while surrounding property values would fall.

Additionally, Tomsovic said if the applicant wanted to use the property for a business similar to the Fry Construction business, he would not oppose a conditional use permit.

However, since the applicant wants to first sell the property, and a C-1 zoning comes with more than 75 permitted uses of the property, Tomsovic said he is against the rezone.

“It’s my understanding that neither Mr. Smith nor the owners know who the buyer may be, nor can they guarantee a similar business will occupy the property zoned C-1,” Tomsovic said. “The surrounding landowners should not have to rely on slapping a promise so to speak, that the next owner will not incur additional impacts or change the character of the area.”

Commissioners Bob Rolston and Mike Nickel were in support of the rezone, while Commissioners Terry Cram, Tom Ringley and Steve Maier were not.

“I think hanging the whole thing on the West Corridor is really speculative,” Ringley said. “I just cannot go along with opening this area up to a whole other category of things that could happen out there.”

During the same meeting, the commissioners approved a conditional use permit for Green Thumb Landscaping at a property located at 1125 Park St., which is zoned urban residential.

According to documents, the applicant, Nancy Jo Hamilton, wants the CUP to permit the operation of a landscaping business, which had a previous base of operation in the city of Sheridan. The property would include equipment storage, shop and landscape display.

Company owner Anthony Hamilton said the business has not yet operated from the building, but they have cleaned up the lot and planted permanent trees that are not nursery trees.

The CUP comes with nine conditions that include restrictions on hours of operation, screened business vehicles, equipment and bulk landscaping materials and business advertising and signage.

Multiple commissioners said they supported the CUP because of the improvements already done to the property.

“It’s an improvement,” Rolston said. “And I think if I were a neighbor in that area I would be glad to see the cleanup.”