BOCC approves next phase in trails project, building demolition

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission approved the application for transportation and utility systems and facilities on federal lands for the Red Grade Trails right of way acquisition project during its meeting Tuesday.

Sheridan Community Land Trust Executive Director Colin Betzler said this is the next step in following the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to approve the creation of 3.84 miles of non-motorized trails north of Red Grade Road.

Betzler said once the SCLT secures the right of way, it will allow the nonprofit to move forward with trail construction, if they chose to do so.

He said this summer SCLT will primarily limit trail construction to state land. SCLT was awarded a contract for 2.9 miles of trail, with only about one-tenth of a mile spilling onto the right of way.

“It’s an important step for us to just make sure that we are following through the BLM process at this time as appropriate to take this to the next level,” Betzler said.

After the Nov. 30 decision by the BLM to approve the project, it went through a 30-day appeal period and a 30-day extension period, where four parties appealed the decision. Betzler said the appeal process can take up to three years to sort out, leading SCLT to limit trail construction for now.

“The land trust board of directors feels like it would be irresponsible for us to go build 3.8 miles of trail until that is through the system,” Betzler said. “For right now we feel comfortable building one-tenth of a mile trail on that, and absolute worst case scenario the appeal goes through.”

County commissioners also approved in a 4-1 vote the demolition of the building at 429 W. Alger St. Built in 1900 and remodeled in 1919, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee’ Obermueller said the property has since only had cosmetic upgrades.

She said the library board of trustees was gifted the building and the library foundation managed it while it was rented to the Compass Center for Families, formerly known as Child Advocacy Services of the Bighorns. Since the organization moved out about a year ago, the building has been vacant and ownership returned to Sheridan County.

Obermueller said in November 2016, a home inspection report was done that showed multiple deficiencies in the building, including electrical, plumbing and foundation problems.

“So the question is, do we let it sit and keep it and rehab it down the road when we might have money again,” Obermueller said, “or do you demo it and turn that property into potential grass area or small park?”

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library director Cameron Duff said the board and foundation agreed that while a lot of money was being put into the property for over a decade, not much profit has come out of it. He agreed that the property needed to be demolished.

Commissioner Bob Rolston was the lone opposing vote. He said since the building didn’t pose a hazard to the community, he didn’t want to jump into a decision now and regret the demolition of a potentially historic building years down the road.

Commissioner Tom Ringley said while the community has a sweet spot for old buildings, it comes down to dollars. There’s no guarantee there’ll be money to revitalize the building in the future.

“Nostalgia comes with a price,” Ringley said. “Unless somebody can step up with a big paycheck, a big check, and a use for the building… I just don’t think it makes good business sense for the county to maintain this property.”