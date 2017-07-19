BOCC approves fire restrictions, passes budget

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Board of County Commissioners placed into effect fire restrictions starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

The restrictions prohibit the discharge of all fireworks without a permit for supervised public display granted by the Board of County Commissioners.

Charcoal fires are permitted in grills, as are campfires outside of the Bighorn National Forest boundary within commercial campgrounds or lodging facilities with restrictions.

The full list of restrictions can be found on the county’s website.

The county commissioners also approved the Sheridan County budget for fiscal year 2017-2018. This followed a public hearing Monday, where the commissioners said there was no public comment.