Board hears school improvement plans

SHERIDAN — Elementary school principals presented improvement plans at the Sheridan County School District 2 board meeting Monday evening.

Most principals said they are in the process of having more student intervention in the classroom, as opposed to pulling students out to work with a specialist.

Several principals said they are putting more of an emphasis on language and literacy.

Principals from the district’s secondary schools will present improvement plans at next month’s meeting.

Facilities director Mathers Heuck presented a new plan for facility use fees.

There are two different fee schedules, one for groups who use district facilities six times or less in a year and one for those who use them seven or more times, for whom the costs are significantly less.

Heuck said facility usage has gone up in the last few years.

Facility usage contracts are yearly, and run from August to July.

Students in the National Merit Scholarship program and students who earned AP Scholar Awards were recognized at the beginning of Monday’s meeting.

There were 51 students who received an AP Scholar Award.

Athletes from the tennis and golf teams were also recognized for their successes and for finishing their fall seasons.

Many policy proposals were unanimously approved by the board, including those on alcohol- and tobacco-free schools, homeschooling procedures and conflicts of interest.

Resolutions for the school dropout age and No Pass No Drive program were approved unanimously to be forwarded to the Wyoming School Boards Association for presentation during next month’s meeting.