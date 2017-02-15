BLM plan in hands of US Senate

SHERIDAN — Planning 2.0 gives sportsmen a glimmer of hope when it comes to early public input on Bureau of Land Management land use planning. Now, a resolution that would prevent this two-year effort from being implemented is making its way through Congress.

“The agency basically devised the plan because it recognized its own inefficiencies when it came to public comment process,” Wyoming Wildlife Federation Executive Director Chamois Andersen said about BLM’s Planning 2.0.

She said that the goal of Planning 2.0 is just to move public comment up, allowing involvement from the beginning. She said currently public comment comes too late, often years down the road when there’s already alternatives in place.

Andersen said the planning rule, which was nullified in the U.S. House under the Congressional Review Act, is likely to go before the Senate this week. Introduced by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, the resolution primarily stands on the grounds that it will bring authority back to the local public and governments whose power Planning 2.0 “dilutes.”

“Planning 2.0 represents a federal power grab that ignores expert knowledge and undermines the ability of state and local governments to effectively manage resources and land use inside their own districts,” Cheney said in a press release.

Sheridan County Commissioner Mike Nickel said that Sheridan County has little BLM land in comparison to others in the state and that the commissioners have had limited involvement with Planning 2.0.

He also said that as he understands it, Cheney’s resolution would eliminate out-of-state special interest groups’ and Washington, D.C., bureaucrats’ upper hands while still maintaining public comments.

“Local governments will again have federal statutory and regulatory authority on these issues in the early planning stages precisely because they are not special interest groups,” Nickel said in an email. “They are representatives of all the people of the county and are recognized in federal and state law as having special expertise in these matters.”

But Wyoming Hunters and Anglers volunteer chair Max Ludington said the resolution will do the exact opposite and that local governments were big drivers for the planning rule. He said the resolution will leave some of the heaviest users of the lands, sportsmen and women, out of the planning process.

“While Planning 2.0 hadn’t quite been implemented in Wyoming, we were excited to have sportsmen be able to participate at a meaningful phase when it did take hold,” Ludington said in an email. He added, “With this resolution, we’re headed back to a BLM planning process that will basically leave sportsmen out of the equation.”

Andersen said local control is not an appropriate argument for scrapping Planning 2.0. She said opening engagement opportunities supports the BLM’s shift to landscape-scale approaches to resource management. She said allowing public input early in the game allows the BLM to better consider tradeoffs on a landscape or watershed scale and that early involvement could streamline processes.

Knowing decisions have public backing from the start could make the agency more effective, Anderson said.

Both Ludington and Andersen said they believe that pushback on Planning 2.0 is simply because it came out of the Obama administration, and now the issue is politicized.

“They already brought it to us and we’ve been cheering them on for two years saying this is exactly what we need,” Andersen said. “And for Congress to politicize it, or not want to go forward with it because it’s coming out of the Obama administration even though it’s been two years in the making, is just so unfortunate and we really want to urge them to see this through and pass it.”