Blizzard closes interstate, strands drivers on holiday

SHERIDAN — A winter storm that moved through the area on Christmas Day brought those hoping for the white stuff their dream and left some motorists stranded and living a nightmare.

The National Weather Service out of Billings tracked the blizzard as it buried parts of Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas. The NWS noted that while snow depths proved difficult to track due to the high winds causing drifts, those living in southeast Montana, northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota saw at least a few inches of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.

Burgess Junction in the Bighorn Mountains received 17 inches of snow, while Story, Dayton and Clearmont all received about one foot of the white stuff.

In Sheridan, the NWS recoded between 5.5 inches and 7 inches of snow.

The blizzard brought snow and high winds, which created dangerous driving conditions for Christmas. The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed Interstate 90 at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday between Sheridan and Buffalo. Shortly after that, WYDOT also closed the interstate between Buffalo and Gillette.

No unnecessary travel advisories were also put in place for most roads in Sheridan County.

Despite warnings from weather forecasters and WYDOT, many attempted to head out into the snow anyway. Staff at Ted’s Towing in Sheridan said they were out on and off all day Sunday, helping drivers who had slid off the road and were stuck.

Since the snow stopped Sunday night, snow removal crews have been out trying to clear roads for local travelers.

While the NWS expects Sheridan County to have a reprieve from heavy snow, the chance for more of the white stuff will arrive Friday. Meteorologists also note the current snow is unlikely to thaw this week, as temperatures are only expected to reach into the low 30s through the weekend.