Blame Sen. Burns if school attack comes

Re: Campus carry bill

I was very disappointed to hear that Sen. Bruce Burns voted against this bill on campus carry in Wyoming. I believe he made a bad misjudgement. The legislation strips the ability from law abiding citizens to defend their life and liberty when you deny them the right to carry… especially ones who have gone the extra mile to get a carry permit.

Sen. Burns has allowed a gun free zone to persist, when all evidence shows that criminals don’t obey these rules. Burns has allowed a “free victim zone” to stand.

Should we have an attack, I will place the blame squarely on Sen. Burns’ shoulders. I feel you have betrayed the principles for which you are supposed to stand for as a Republican senator.

I would welcome an explanation for Burns’ actions.

John K. Lundberg, Jr

Sheridan