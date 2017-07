SHERIDAN — The Black Tooth Brewing Company will host a pint night Tuesday from 5-10 p.m. to benefit the Suds N’ Spurs Brewfest.

Those who purchase their brewfest tickets during the pint night will receive a free pint of beer. Tickets to the brewfest will be $30 at the pint night, but $35 the day of the event.

In addition, the pint night will include live music from Mick Johnson.

The Black Tooth Brewing Company is located at 312 Broadway St.