SHERIDAN — The Black Tooth Brewing Company will host the Absaroka State Takeover custom automobile show on Saturday. Registration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and show times will be from noon to 4 p.m.

The event will feature pre-1965 hot rods and custom vehicles. Beer and refreshments will be available, along with merchandise and trophies for winners. Black Tooth Brewing Company is located at 312 Broadway St.