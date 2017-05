Black, Knuckles to wed

SHERIDAN — Cathy Black and Rick Knuckles will wed in June at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheridan.

Black is the daughter of Evelyn and Wally Black of Sheridan. Black works at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center as an SPS Technician.

Knuckles is the son of the late Edna and Paul Knuckles of Moab, Utah. He also works at the VAMC. He serves as a maintenance mechanic.