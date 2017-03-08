Biteman talks gun bills, legislative recap in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton Town Council members heard a recap from Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, of the recently completed legislative session in Cheyenne.

Of the two concealed carry bills Biteman sponsored, the gun-free zones at government meetings bill passed both houses and is currently on the governor’s desk.

Gov. Matt Mead has two weeks to act upon it — sign or veto — and if he doesn’t sign it, it becomes law.

Mayor Norm Anderson had voiced opposition to the legislation.

“I know Norm and I disagree, but we are both thinking public safety, we are just coming at it from two different angles,” Biteman said. “I do apologize, Norm, for the lack of communication, I hope you accept my apology for that.”

Biteman discussed several other bills considered in the legislative session, including some that examined public purpose investments and the Internet sales tax.

Biteman invited citizens to contact him regarding specific issues to work on for the next session. He also warned that budget cuts will continue in the next session, and touched on education funding.

“We are spending roughly $16,144 per student now and after these cuts it goes down to about $15,700 per student, which is $5,000 higher than any other state in our area,” Biteman said. “We still spend a lot of money on education. I think we can still give a quality education to our kids, but it’s something we need to look at as far as getting value for what we spend our money on.”

In other business, councilors approved a 24-hour malt beverage permit for the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run for June 17. Race director Michelle Powers Maneval said Black Tooth Brewing Company will host the registration and Luminous Brewhouse will supply the beer for after the race, with proceeds going to Sheridan Area Search and Rescue.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the trail run. Maneval said the races are full with 1,200 runners participating.

In other business, Councilor Craig Reichert, who is working with parks and recreation for Dayton, initiated Councilor Eric Lofgren’s tree program for the park. He received information from Landon’s Greenhouse and Nursery about different species of trees that would thrive in Dayton. He said if the trees were ordered by March 12 the town could purchase them at a discounted price.

Reichert said he learned that it would be best to purchase a variety of trees to avoid losing the entire population if disease were introduced. Also, planting over a 15-year span is effective for preventing all the trees maturing and dying at once. Councilors discussed whether to get seedlings or trees that are 12-15 feet tall with full root balls. The latter was agreed upon.

A budget of $1,500 was approved to get the project started this spring. The councilors plan to discuss how much to budget for next year to keep the project going in the future.

In addition, the Dayton Town Council:

• approved resolutions to raise plant investment fees for water and sewer.

• heard a report from Anderson that the council agreed to hire one full-time maintenance person at a work-study held Feb. 21.

• heard a report from Junior Councilor from Tongue River High School Austin Miller that 53 TRHS students will be attending state competition for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America beginning March 22.

• unanimously approved an amendment to the fireworks ordinance to allow, with special permission, licensing and proof of qualifications, the setting off of fireworks for a special event, on second reading.

• confirmed and approved Cowboy State Bank, First Federal Savings and Loan and First Interstate Bank to be depositories for the town of Dayton for 2017.

• heard a report from Billy Miller that Dayton has been awarded a grant for the street lighting project and is waiting to receive a notice to proceed before selecting a consultant.

• heard a report from Lofgren that the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board has applied for a $1 million State Loan and Investment Board grant and a $4 million USDA Rural Development loan. Its next meeting is March 23.

• approved warrants.