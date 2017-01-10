Birders spot 61 species in Big Horn, Story area

SHERIDAN — The 44th annual Story-Big Horn Christmas Bird Count was held Dec. 29. The midwinter bird survey is part of the National Audubon Society 117th Christmas Bird Count.

Twenty-three people divided into teams of two to five people and drove or walked along nine different routes, covering most of a 15-mile diameter circle. They observed and counted various bird species and the number of individual birds seen during an eight-hour period. Additionally, 15 people counted bird species seen at feeders near their homes.

Most field and feeder observers were amateur birders from the Sheridan, Story and Buffalo areas. Birders’ occupations included a landscaper, homemaker, computer management consultant and others. These birders participated in the count for their own enjoyment, but also to collect scientific data in a prescribed manner for the National Audubon Society.

Teams met later in the evening, and participants reported the highlights of their day. The birds they were most excited to have seen included a Belted Kingfisher, American Dipper, Great Blue Heron, Sharp-tailed Grouse, Gray Partridge, Ring-necked Pheasants, Common Redpolls. Weather conditions were excellent for viewing hawks and eagles, and raptor numbers were up considerably from last year’s count.

A total of 61 different species were seen, totaling 5,018 individual birds.

The Story-Big Horn Christmas Bird Count began in 1973, and data has been collected each year since, resulting in a long-term view of over-wintering bird species in addition to winter visitors, and to collect data about winter conditions affecting birds and other wildlife.