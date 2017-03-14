Birders look forward to arrival of cranes

BIG HORN — The Bighorn Audubon Society in cooperation with The Brinton Museum will lead its monthly bird walk Saturday.

The sandhill crane regularly arrives in Big Horn in March, so birders expect much to see.

Those planning to participate in the walk are asked to meet in The Brinton parking lot at 9 a.m.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.