Birders look forward to arrival of cranes
BIG HORN — The Bighorn Audubon Society in cooperation with The Brinton Museum will lead its monthly bird walk Saturday.
The sandhill crane regularly arrives in Big Horn in March, so birders expect much to see.
Those planning to participate in the walk are asked to meet in The Brinton parking lot at 9 a.m.
The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.
