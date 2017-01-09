WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
The Bills to perform at Mars Theater
SHERIDAN — The Bills will perform at the Mars Theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Bills have earned two previous JUNO nominations and multiple Western Canadian Music Awards. They are known for their acoustic talents in the folk and roots genre.
Tickets for the event cost $19 for adults, $16.50 for seniors and military members and $13 for students. Tickets are available at wyotheater.com, at the WYO Theater box office or at 672-9084.
The Mars Theater is located in the WYO Theater at 42 N. Main St.
