Bill gives courts control of law enforcement footage release

SHERIDAN — While local law enforcement has not purchased body cameras for officers, inspection and access to law enforcement vehicle recordings, known more commonly as dash cams, might be limited to a court ordered request for both law enforcement, media and citizens if proposed Senate Bill 32 moves forward in this year’s legislative session.

“This lays it down pretty vividly. If there’s a case where you think, as the newspaper or Average Joe, that this footage should be released, then you go to court and say ‘Hey judge, this information is important to the public’ and you let the judge decide,” Wyoming Press Association Executive Director Jim Angell said.

The proposed bill sponsored by the Joint Judiciary Interim Committee introduces the bill as “an act relating to public records; limiting inspection of recordings obtained by peace officer cameras or devices for purposes of public records provisions; providing a definition; and providing for an effective date.”

When a citizen, member of the news media or peace officer believes video and/or audio recording, either from a body or vehicle camera, should be publicized, the compelling public interest must be determined by court order. This includes peace officers using footage to help capture a wrongdoer.

“One thing that’s kind of interesting is police often use pictures, stills, footage from body and vehicle cams to ask the public for information finding a wrongdoer,” Angell said. “This bill would require them to go to court and get approval to turn that loose.”

But, the bill states that the information would be available without a court order “to law enforcement or public agencies for the purpose of conducting official business and to the person in interest.”

Lt. Allen Thompson of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office said the office has yet to purchase any body cameras and future purchase plans are not on the radar. SCSO utilizes dash cams and would be affected by this bill if it becomes law.

Lt. Tom Ringley of the Sheridan Police Department said the department continues to look into options for body cams.

“We’re evaluating our options,”Ringley said. “Cost, storage, access, everything. We’re examining all angles.”

SPD records all routine traffic stops through dash cams and a program called ICOP.

“Every patrol vehicle has a dash cam that is activated either manually or automatically when the overhead lights go on,” Ringley said. “It’s got a remote microphone that can extend the range to record activities outside the car.”

Right now, ICOP footage falls under existing public record laws.

“ICOP is subject to the seeing [through the] freedom of information as well as any other police record,” Ringley said.

The proposed bill started as a guideline for law enforcement that currently have no state-mandated policies other than the federal Freedom of Information Act.

“They just come in as part of the public documents act — which is to say they can be withheld for the same reason any other document can be — part of a criminal investigation or what have you,” Angell said.

The proposed bill creates guidelines for the police when departments receive requests by media or citizens to release recordings or information about a certain incident.

“What this does is it creates guidelines more for the police than for anything else,” Angell said. “They have complaints that they don’t know what to do with footage from private settings — a house, a hospital, that kind of thing — where you would have an expectation of privacy. This bill began life as an effort to remove that kind of footage from the public documents act.”

Angell, who had input on the bill’s language, said it changed along the way so footage would be treated like 911 tapes, which in most cases are released only at the discretion of police.

Giving control to the courts gives SPD officials cause for concern regarding sensitive cases in which information is not typically released to media or the general public, such as domestic calls or those dealing with juveniles.

“One of the concerns is almost all of our records are sooner or later available to public access, so what about the recordings of, say, a domestic call?” Ringley said. “Should the public have access to that footage? It’s huge privacy concerns, which is one of the things we’re examining and also child concerns. All the stuff that we don’t release to the press. Ongoing investigations, that’s just one of the angles we’re examining is policy.”

SPD has planned trainings for members of the department about information taken while on shift and the possibility of body cams.

“We actually have several training events scheduled right now just to see what’s going on nationally and if it will work for us,” Ringley said. “As technology evolves, we don’t want to spend a large amount of taxpayer funds on something that may have evolved a year after we get it. We’re weighing all the pros and all the cons and trying to determine what fits the community the best.”

The 2017 Wyoming legislative session begins Tuesday.