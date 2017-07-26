Bill Dahlin announces plans to run for Wyoming governor

SHERIDAN — While filing will not open for another 10 months, Sheridan resident Bill Dahlin put his name in the hat for the 2018 Wyoming governor’s race on June 20 when he created the Dahlin for Governor committee.

In a press release sent out Tuesday, Dahlin announced plans to officially file to run on the Republican ticket between May 17 and June 1, 2018.

The centerpiece of Dahlin’s campaign focuses on diversification of the state economy. The press release points out the lack of diversity outside the energy sector and indicates that diversified industries can add stability to the state.

“We can strengthen the existing energy sector, existing businesses, and diversify the business base,” Dahlin said in the press release. “With your vote, first Aug. 21, 2018, in the primary, then Nov. 6, 2018, we can co-own a new direction for a more stable Wyoming.

“Together we can move the needle forward,” he said.