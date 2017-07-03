Bighorn National Forest welcomes acting supervisor

SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest recently welcomed John Kidd as the acting forest supervisor. Kidd assumed temporary leadership of the forest in late June.

Kidd comes to the forest from the Boise National Forest, where he serves as the district ranger in Lowman, Idaho. Kidd’s USFS career began in 1982 on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in Idaho, where he worked as the range, wildlife, and fire crew leader before becoming the deputy fire staff in Idaho Falls.

“I have a high level of respect for the land and natural resources of the Bighorn National Forest and for the people whose livelihoods and lifestyles depend on these resources,” Kidd said.

In the coming months Kidd will focus on connecting with local communities and working with the broad array of user groups and constituents in the area.

Kidd will serve as the acting forest supervisor for four months, while the USFS searches for a permanent replacement for Bill Bass, who retired in June.