Bighorn National Forest use survey begins

SHERIDAN — Beginning in October, the Forest Service will begin gathering basic information from people visiting the Bighorn National Forest.

Signs reading “Traffic Survey Ahead” will be posted at several points throughout the forest. People wearing bright orange vests will ask forest visitors to answer a few questions about their experiences in the national forest. Participation in the survey is voluntary.

All responses are confidential. In fact, a person’s name is never requested and is never written anywhere on the survey. The basic interview lasts about 10 minutes. Some visitors will be asked a few additional questions that may take an additional five minutes.

The questions include where they recreated, how many people they traveled with, how much time they spent in the Bighorn, and what other recreation sites they visited.

Some will be asked questions about how satisfied they were with the facilities and services provided and about one-third will be asked to complete a confidential survey on recreation spending during their trip.

Once every five years, each national forest and grassland collects visitor data over a 12-month period through these voluntary surveys.

The data are useful to Congress, Forest Service leaders and local program managers. For more information about visitor use monitoring in the Bighorn National Forest, please contact Dave McKee at 307-674-2636 or dfmckee@fs.fed.us.